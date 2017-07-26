Title

Boulder Professors Are Angry Over Dean Pick

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

College of Arts and Sciences faculty members at the University of Colorado at Boulder want another, external search for a new dean, according to the Daily Camera. Faculty members, in a memo to administrators, reportedly said they were not consulted by Provost Russell Moore on the pick of Jim White, professor of geological sciences at Boulder, as their new dean. They also object to Moore calling White’s three-year term an “interim” appointment. The typical deanship is five years. Immediate past dean Steven Leigh will join the anthropology faculty.

"We, as a whole, do not object to Jim White," Susan Kent, a professor of history with distinction, told the Camera. "He is a superb scientist and a man with integrity. He is effective. And if he ends up being the faculty's choice, that would be terrific. That's not the issue. The issue is that college rules and university rules and regent rules of faculty governance have been ignored and, in fact, violated." In an email to administrators, co-signed by 40 faculty members so far, Kent wrote that White now “starts on what is certain to be a lengthy and complicated and controversial process under a deep cloud of distrust and suspicion as to your motives.”

Ryan Huff, university spokesperson, said White’s appointment didn't violate university policy but admitted it strayed from cultural norms, according to the Camera. "The provost chose an interim appointment of up to three years because of the unique opportunity that the change in leadership at the college presents to ask critical questions, chart new courses and re-envision the future of the college and campus," Huff said.

Soon after White's appointment earlier this month, Moore, the provost, announced future changes to the College of Arts and Sciences' structure. "Instead of forcing our visions and ideals around preconceived structures and organizations, we want to free ourselves from those impediments and develop aspirations for where we want to go and who we want to be as a major, global, public research university," he said. "Once those aspirations are established, we can begin to discuss how to organize ourselves to ensure we have the greatest opportunity to reach those goals."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Our Zombies, Our Selves
Drawing the Line at the Eff Word
What Makes a Good Free College Plan?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Nobody Steps Up
Alt-Ac Conversations and Social Media as the New Smoking
Budgets and Bernie Mac
Is Online Education a Jobs Engine?
The Cost of Not Traveling
Considering Student Silences

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top