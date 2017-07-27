Binge Drinking by College Students Declines

A new study in this month's issue of The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs finds a longterm decline in binge drinking by adults aged 18 to 24 who are college students. The study found that the percentage of college students who reported binge drinking (five or more drinks on an occasion at least once in the last 30 days) increased from 42 percent to 45 percent from 1999 to 2005 and then declined to 37 percent by 2014. For those in the same age group but not enrolled in college, binge drinking increased from 36 percent to 40 percent between 1999 and 2014.