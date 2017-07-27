Early Success in Detroit Promise Program

The Detroit Promise Path, a college tuition-free program for the city's high school graduates, is showing early signs that full-time enrollment and second-semester persistence is increasing under the initiative.

A new paper from MDRC finds Detroit Promise students who received mentoring and other resources were 11.5 percent more likely to stay enrolled compared to those students who weren't in the program.

The program provides a last-dollar scholarship to cover tuition and fees to five Metro Detroit community colleges for up to three years. MDRC partnered with the Detroit Regional Chamber to expand the scholarship to the Detroit Promise Path that adds four additional supports to the scholarship. Those additional resources include campus coaching twice a month, a $50 a month stipend for expenses not covered by financial aid, summer enrollment opportunities or local summer employment, and data tools to track participation.