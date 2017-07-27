President Quits After 14 Months at Briar Cliff

Hamid Shirvani announced Wednesday that he would be stepping down as president of Briar Cliff University, 14 months after the start of his tenure at the Iowa university, The Sioux City Journal reported. “This has not been an easy decision for me to make, and is a result of a combination of family, personal and professional considerations,” he said in a statement. In 2013, he stepped down as chancellor of the North Dakota University System, after 11 months in that position. Faculty and student groups and legislators in North Dakota raised concerns about his management style.