Academic Minute: A Strategy for Decluttering
July 28, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Karen Winterich, associate professor of marketing at Penn State University, discusses a new trick to get people to give away more of the stuff they have trouble parting with. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
