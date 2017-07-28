Title

Academic Minute: A Strategy for Decluttering

By

Doug Lederman
July 28, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Karen Winterich, associate professor of marketing at Penn State University, discusses a new trick to get people to give away more of the stuff they have trouble parting with. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

