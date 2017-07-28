Title

Iran Denounced for Jailing Princeton Ph.D. Student

By

Scott Jaschik
July 28, 2017
Comments
 
 

The American Council on Education, joined by numerous other higher education groups, has issued a statement denouncing Iran for the jailing of a Ph.D. student from Princeton University on charges widely seen as false.

The statement says in part: "Colleges and universities throughout the United States, and in many countries throughout the world, are firmly committed to the principles of intellectual inquiry and scholarly exchange. They recognize that learning and increased understanding depend on the ability of students, teachers and scholars to engage in dialogue and research. For this reason many institutions in this country have been strong advocates against policies that limit or discourage international movement by scholars or jeopardize their ability to conduct their research. The imprisonment of Xiyue Wang, an American graduate student conducting historical research in Iran, imperils both of these principles."

