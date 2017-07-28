search
Philippines President: Oxford Is 'for Stupid People'
July 28, 2017
Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, said at a press conference this week that the University of Oxford is "for stupid people," The Independent reported. He made th comments in reference to a research paper by Oxford researchers showing his hiring of trolls to promote him on Twitter.
