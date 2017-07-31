search
Title
An Israeli on Football Scholarship in U.S.
July 31, 2017
In Israel, the term “football” generally refers to what Americans call soccer. But a recent effort to promote American football has produced its first football scholarship winner, The Washington Post reported. Yaniv Kovalski is a freshman at Stonehill College, competing for a spot on the offensive line.
