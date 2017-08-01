search
Title
President of NC Community College System Quits
August 1, 2017
The State Board of the North Carolina Community College System late Monday announced that James C. Williamson would be stepping down as chancellor on Sept. 30. The announcement did not say why Williamson was leaving a post he has held for 13 months.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!