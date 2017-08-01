Title

President of NC Community College System Quits

By

Scott Jaschik
August 1, 2017
The State Board of the North Carolina Community College System late Monday announced that James C. Williamson would be stepping down as chancellor on Sept. 30. The announcement did not say why Williamson was leaving a post he has held for 13 months.

