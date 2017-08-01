For-Profit Law School May Have Aid Restored

The for-profit Charlotte School of Law was notified last month by the U.S. Department of Education that it is prepared to reinstate the institution's ability to award federal financial aid this fall, according to a news release from the for-profit.

"We are excited at the prospect of being able to help our students complete their legal education," said Paul Meggett, interim dean at the institution, in a statement. "In the meantime, CSL continues to work closely with the American Bar Association and the [University of North Carolina] Board of Governors to resolve all remaining compliance-related matters."

Charlotte has seemingly managed to survive being cut off from the Title IV student aid funds. Department officials made the decision in December to cut off the law school after the American Bar Association placed Charlotte on probation for failing to comply with standards. Charlotte worked to remain open by developing a teach-out arrangement with another institution operated by parent company InfiLaw and helping students find the money to remain enrolled at the law school.

Classes at Charlotte are expected to begin Aug. 28.