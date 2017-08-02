search
Inside Digital Learning -- Mobile Apps Gaining Ground on Clickers
August 2, 2017
In today’s “Inside Digital Learning”:
- Communications crossroads: Mobile apps are gaining ground on handheld clickers.
- Meet five rock stars of the digital humanities world.
- What do instructional designers do? The profession has been around 75 years, but it's still a mystery to many in higher ed.
- Drexel University Online lets students test-drive online learning before signing up for a real distance education course.
