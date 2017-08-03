Northwestern Professor Wanted in Stabbing Death

Chicago authorities have issued first-degree murder arrest warrants for a Northwestern University professor and an employee of the University of Oxford, who are wanted in the stabbing death of a Chicago man, The Chicago Tribune reported. A police alert said that the two men should be considered armed and dangerous. Northwestern has placed the professor -- Wyndham Lathem of its medical school -- on leave and barred him from campus. Oxford has pledged cooperation as well in the investigation of Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant in one of Oxford's colleges.