Title

Hazing Suit Settled With Clemson, Fraternity

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
August 4, 2017
The family of a Clemson University fraternity pledge who died in an alleged hazing episode in 2014 has settled with the institution, according to online court records.

Tucker Hipps, 19, died in September 2014 after an early-morning run with members of the fraternity he was rushing, Sigma Phi Epsilon. Hipps’s family in the lawsuit asserts that Hipps was told to bring McDonald’s and chocolate milk to the fraternity members for breakfast, but he refused.

Fraternity members forced Hipps to walk a narrow railing above a lake, where he apparently fell to his death, the lawsuit states.

Hipps’s parents sued Clemson, the fraternity and some of its members, initially asking for at least $25 million. They have settled with all the parties. South Carolina court records do not detail the settlement.

