Rhode Island Makes Community College Free
August 4, 2017
Rhode Island's new state budget makes community college tuition-free for new high school graduates who enroll full-time and maintain a 2.5 or higher grade-point average, UPI reported. Rhode Island becomes the fourth state with free tuition, joining Tennessee, Oregon and New York.
