Title

Rhode Island Makes Community College Free

By

Scott Jaschik
August 4, 2017
Comments
 
 

Rhode Island's new state budget makes community college tuition-free for new high school graduates who enroll full-time and maintain a 2.5 or higher grade-point average, UPI reported. Rhode Island becomes the fourth state with free tuition, joining Tennessee, Oregon and New York.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Affirmative Action: Now More Than Ever
The President as Mentor
for Tackling Hard Questions
‘Digital Prospects’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Elite Rejection: The Iowa Writers' Workshop Story
Friday Fragments
Daenerys Stormborn, Jon Snow and the Real Enemy of Higher Education
Math Geek Mom: Two Roles
The Public Option
When Marketing Is Good and Tyler Cowen Is Wrong about the Robot Economy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top