U Washington Fires Professor for Harassment

The University of Washington fired a professor, Michael Katze, after finding him to have engaged in sexual harassment, The Seattle Times reported. The university found that he sexually harassed women who worked in his lab, and that he asked employees to solicit a prostitute for him. A faculty panel reviewed the case and made the decision, which was upheld by Ana Mari Cauce, the president. Katze unsuccessfully sued the university, claiming that the allegations followed his determination that a woman in his lab was not performing her job adequately.