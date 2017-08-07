search
Title
Admissions Insider: The Data on Asian Admissions
August 7, 2017
In “Admissions Insider” this week:
- The numbers and debate on Asian-American admissions at elite colleges and universities.
- Many react to an (incorrect) report about Harvard demographics; diversity far greater in the West.
- “Ethical College Admissions” column considers the Irvine controversy.
And more …
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!