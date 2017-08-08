40% of 2-Year College Grads Earn a Bachelor's

Among community college graduates who hold no previous degrees or certificates, 41 percent earn a bachelor's degree during the next six years.

That's among the findings from a new report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which is able to track almost all students who enroll in U.S. colleges. The center's analysis looked at 575,067 community college students who graduated in 2011. Roughly 65 percent of these students enrolled at four-year institutions within six years (with 41 percent of the graduates eventually earning a four-year degree). The youngest group of community college graduates (20 and under) were the most likely to succeed at a four-year institution, with 62 percent earning a bachelor's within six years.