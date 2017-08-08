Title

40% of 2-Year College Grads Earn a Bachelor's

By

Paul Fain
August 8, 2017
Among community college graduates who hold no previous degrees or certificates, 41 percent earn a bachelor's degree during the next six years.

That's among the findings from a new report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which is able to track almost all students who enroll in U.S. colleges. The center's analysis looked at 575,067 community college students who graduated in 2011. Roughly 65 percent of these students enrolled at four-year institutions within six years (with 41 percent of the graduates eventually earning a four-year degree). The youngest group of community college graduates (20 and under) were the most likely to succeed at a four-year institution, with 62 percent earning a bachelor's within six years.

Figure 1: Bachelor’s Degree Outcomes for Students Who Earned an Associate Degree in 2010-11 as First Postsecondary Credential. Results broken down by age group and gender. Overall, 41.4 percent enrolled at four-year institutions earned bachelor’s degrees and 23.7 percent did not. For 20 years and under, 61.5 percent enrolled at four-year institutions earned bachelor’s degrees and 18.9 percent did not for 20 to 24 years of age, 43.9 percent enrolled at four-year institutions earned bachelor’s degrees and 23.3 percent did not. For students over 24 years of age, 32 percent enrolled at four-year institutions earned bachelor’s degrees and 25.7 percent did not. For women, 41.8 percent enrolled at four-year institutions earned bachelor’s degrees and 24.3 percent did not. For men, 41.7 percent enrolled at four-year institutions earned bachelor’s degrees and 23.6 percent did not. Note: based on students whose first postsecondary credential was an associate degree earned between July 1, 2010, and June 30, 2011. Student age refers to the age when first credential was awarded. Subsequent credentials are limited to credentials completed within six years of first credential award date.

