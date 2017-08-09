Title

Compilation on New Directions in Online Education

By

Scott Jaschik
August 9, 2017
Comments
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "New Directions in Online Education." You may download the booklet here, free, and sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Memory of Total Eclipse
Giving People What They Paid For
Bad Idea About Writing: Anybody Can Teach It

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Unique Challenges of Making Qualitative Research More Transparent
Myths
Why I'm Skeptical That 'Smartphones Destroyed a Generation’
Just Business
Parting With Our Books
This Is What We Call a “Red Flag”

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top