Northwestern Fires Professor Accused of Murder

Northwestern University has fired Wyndham Lathem as associate professor. Lathem, along with an employee of the University of Oxford, have been charged with the murder of a man who apparently lived in Lathem's Chicago apartment. After fleeing the scene, the two men surrendered Friday evening in California. As word spread last week that Lathem was missing, and considered armed and dangerous, Northwestern suspended him and barred him from its campuses. Explaining the firing this week, a Northwestern statement said that "Lathem was terminated for the act of fleeing from police when there was an arrest warrant out for him."