Title

Troubles and Questions on Health Sciences College

By

Scott Jaschik
August 9, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, also known as MCPHS University, is facing scrutiny from accreditors and regulators of four of its major academic programs, The Boston Globe reported. The university says that it is addressing the problems, but some students and others question whether enough resources are going to those efforts. They note that the university recently expanded the brownstone where President Charles F. Monahan Jr. lives, and that he earned $1.4 million in the 2014-15 academic year.

