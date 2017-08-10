DeVos Reflects on Her Comment on Black Colleges

In an interview with the Associated Press Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos aimed for further conciliation with African-Americans alienated by her remarks in February describing historically black colleges as "pioneers" of school choice.

“When I talked about it being a pioneer in choice it was because I acknowledge that racism was rampant and there were no choices,” DeVos told the AP. “These HBCUs provided choices for black students that they didn’t have.”

DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and GOP donor, was a major advocate for school choice policies before being named secretary last year.