DeVos Reflects on Her Comment on Black Colleges

Andrew Kreighbaum
August 10, 2017
In an interview with the Associated Press Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos aimed for further conciliation with African-Americans alienated by her remarks in February describing historically black colleges as "pioneers" of school choice.

“When I talked about it being a pioneer in choice it was because I acknowledge that racism was rampant and there were no choices,” DeVos told the AP. “These HBCUs provided choices for black students that they didn’t have.”

DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and GOP donor, was a major advocate for school choice policies before being named secretary last year.

