Georgia College Will Maintain Flannery O’Connor’s Home

Andalusia (at right), the home and farm where the writer Flannery O'Connor lived for 13 years before she died in 1964, will be maintained and managed by her alma mater, Georgia College. It was while living at Andalusia that O'Connor wrote the acclaimed novels Wise Blood and The Violent Bear It Away and the short story collection A Good Man Is Hard to Find. The home has been maintained of late by a small foundation.