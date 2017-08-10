Title

Mixed Prospect for Growth of Competency-Based Ed

By

Paul Fain
August 10, 2017
Most competency-based education programs remain nascent, highly localized and of limited size, according a new report from Eduventures, Ellucian and the American Council on Education.

Last year the three groups surveyed 250 institutions that either offer competency-based programs or are working to create them. This version featured qualitative research on seven institutions from the survey. It explores barriers to program growth, including technology and platform challenges, financial aid processing, and scheduling. Those obstacles are far from resolved, the report concludes.

