Zimbabwe Plans $1B on University to Honor Mugabe

Scott Jaschik
August 11, 2017
Zimbabwe has announced plans to spend $1 billion to build a new university that will be named for Robert Mugabe, the country's president, who is widely blamed for the country's economic collapse, BBC reported. Zimbabwe lacks funds for many basic services. Obert Gutu, a spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change, said of the plan: "It is meant to stroke Mugabe's ego because we know this government is broke."

