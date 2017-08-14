Title

Jury Rejects Anti-Lesbian Bias Suit Against Pepperdine

By

Scott Jaschik
August 14, 2017
A federal jury on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought by two former players on the Pepperdine University women's basketball team who said that they suffered illegal discrimination because they were dating, the Los Angeles Times reported. The suit charged that coaches were angry about the relationship and took actions that hurt the women, constituting sex discrimination under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Pepperdine disputed the right of the women to sue under Title IX and also denied wrongdoing. While Pepperdine prevailed, the plaintiffs said that they had won a significant victory in being able to bring the suit under Title IX.

