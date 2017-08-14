New Role for Adjunct Fired After Fox News Appearance

Lisa Durden, the pop culture commentator and communications adjunct who was effectively fired by Essex County College earlier this summer after her appearance on Fox News, is running for lieutenant governor of New Jersey. Durden announced last week that she’s joining the Green Party ticket for governor under candidate Seth Kaper-Dale, a local pastor, according to NJ.com. "I've never heard of a politician who stood strong on the angle of social issues in addition to crime, education and health care," Durden reportedly said of Kaper-Dale.

Essex terminated Durden over her comments in support of Black Lives Matter protesters’ right to hold an all-black gathering over Memorial Day. She tried to wage a media campaign to regain her position, pointing out that she’d never affiliated herself with the college on Tucker Carlson Tonight, but Essex eventually doubled down on its decision; President Anthony Munroe said in a public statement that "Racism cannot be fought with more racism."

Durden has never before run for public office, but she said Kaper-Dale’s platform includes issues of import to her, namely Black Lives Matter, women’s issues and fighting mass incarceration. "What's right sometimes isn't always comfortable," she said.