Title

SMU Backs Down on Policy on Displays

By

Scott Jaschik
August 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

Southern Methodist University has announced that it is largely backing down on a new policy on displays that would have prevented Young Americans for Freedom from setting up an annual memorial on Sept. 11, featuring American flags representing those killed, on a prominent campus lawn. (Photo at right shows the display in a previous year.) The university had said that it was barring such displays from the lawn and was instead providing an alternative, less prominent place. But the university reconsidered -- and announced its decision -- after widespread criticism. Student groups from across the political spectrum joined Young Americans for Freedom in criticizing the policy that would have barred the display.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Charlottesville?
Charlottesville: American Tragedy Redux
A ‘Distance-Traveled’ Model
for College Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Taking Words at Face Value
When Neutrality Isn’t an Option
Why this Tiger Mother Supports Affirmative Action
Charlottesville
Supercuts and the Future of (Too Many) Jobs
Math Geek Mom: Thank You!

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top