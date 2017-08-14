Title
SMU Backs Down on Policy on Displays
August 14, 2017
Southern Methodist University has announced that it is largely backing down on a new policy on displays that would have prevented Young Americans for Freedom from setting up an annual memorial on Sept. 11, featuring American flags representing those killed, on a prominent campus lawn. (Photo at right shows the display in a previous year.) The university had said that it was barring such displays from the lawn and was instead providing an alternative, less prominent place. But the university reconsidered -- and announced its decision -- after widespread criticism. Student groups from across the political spectrum joined Young Americans for Freedom in criticizing the policy that would have barred the display.
