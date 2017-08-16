Professor Wrongly Identified as White Supremacist

Kyle Quinn, an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Arkansas, was mistakenly identified as a participant in Friday’s white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Va., The New York Times reported. The bad call was part of an internet crowdsourcing effort to name and shame rally attendees, which resulted in Quinn being flooded with angry messages on social media. Many called on the university to fire him.

Quinn, who runs a wound-healing research lab, bears a clear resemblance to a man who was photographed at the rally wearing an “Arkansas Engineering” T-shirt. But the professor was with fellow faculty members and other university administrators in Arkansas all weekend, the university confirmed in a statement. “I’ve dedicated my life to helping all people, trying to improve health care and train the next generation of scientists, and this is potentially throwing a wrench in that," Quinn told The Times.

This isn't KYLE QUINN .:. Who is he ??? #Namethenazi ???? .:. pic.twitter.com/8P6pNlukeC — Ferris Bueller (@YoungWaxGod) August 13, 2017

Source: Twitter