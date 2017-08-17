Percentage of Borrowers Owing $20,000 or More Doubled Since 2002

The percentage of student loan borrowers leaving college owing $20,000 or more doubled over about a decade, according to a report released Wednesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Over 40 percent of student loan borrowers owe $20,000 or more when they leave college. That’s up from 20 percent in 2002.

More borrowers owe higher amounts as well. The portion of borrowers owing $50,000 or more spiked from 5 percent to 16 percent during the same period.

The statistics represent additional data points in the ongoing discussion about growth in student loans and how much debt is too much debt. About 44 million Americans owe a collective $1.4 trillion in federal and private student loan debt.

For Wednesday’s report, the CFPB analyzed anonymized credit reports for groups of borrowers who started repaying loans from 2002 to 2014, examining their repayments through 2016. It also found the following: