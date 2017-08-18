search
3 More Colleges Go Test Optional for Admissions
August 18, 2017
Three more colleges this month have announced that they will no longer routinely require the SAT or ACT for undergraduate admissions. The colleges (with details of their policies in links) are: La Salle University, Niagara University and the State University of New York at Purchase.
