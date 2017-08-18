search
Title
Kidnapping Scam Reportedly Targets Chinese Students
August 18, 2017
A fake-kidnapping scam appears to be targeting Chinese students in and around Vancouver, B.C., Richmond News reported. Perpetrators of the reported fraud contact students in Canada and their families in China and impersonate Chinese officials, telling families that students have been kidnapped and demanding a ransom. The Royal Canadian Mountain Police said investigations are ongoing.
