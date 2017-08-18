Possible Buyer for Westminster Choir College

Rider University announced Thursday that it has a potential buyer for Westminster Choir College that would keep the college on its campus in Princeton, New Jersey, NJ.com reported. The college merged into Rider in 1992, and Rider's plans to sell the college -- with or without its campus -- have alarmed many supporters of Westminster, a distinguished music school. Rider did not offer details on the possible new owner for the college, but said it was "a potential international partner."