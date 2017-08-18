Title

Possible Buyer for Westminster Choir College

By

Scott Jaschik
August 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

Rider University announced Thursday that it has a potential buyer for Westminster Choir College that would keep the college on its campus in Princeton, New Jersey, NJ.com reported. The college merged into Rider in 1992, and Rider's plans to sell the college -- with or without its campus -- have alarmed many supporters of Westminster, a distinguished music school. Rider did not offer details on the possible new owner for the college, but said it was "a potential international partner."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Toward a Culture of Self-Care
One Way College Leaders
Can Truly Stand With Charlottesville
When Activism Came to My Hometown

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Us'
'Superfandom', Audiobooks, and Audible.com
The Next Best Thing
Beyond Ignorance
How Should Teaching Demonstrations Be Staged?
The Casual Disparagement of Higher Ed Staff

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top