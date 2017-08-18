Prison for Hong Kong Student Protest Leaders

Three leaders of Hong Kong’s 2014 student-led pro-democracy protests have been sentenced to prison after an appeals court overturned previous sentences for being too lax, The New York Times reported. Joshua Wong, the most visible of the student protest leaders, was sentenced to six months in prison, and fellow protest leaders Nathan Law and Alex Chow were sentenced to eight- and seven-month terms, respectively. All three reportedly plan to appeal their sentences, which by law render them ineligible to run for elected office for five years.

Wong and Chow were found guilty last year of unlawful assembly, while Law was convicted of inciting people to participate in the assembly. The Hong Kong Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday that the three activists "were convicted not because they exercised their civil liberties, but because their conduct during the protest contravened the law."

In a series of tweets, Wong said the fight for democracy would continue.

They can silence protests, remove us from the legislature and lock us up. But they will not win the hearts and minds of Hongkongers. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017