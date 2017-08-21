Charleston President Denounces Confederate Event

The president of the College of Charleston has denounced a “flagging” ceremony to be held in his honor by the South Carolina Secessionist Party, according to The Charleston Post and Courier.

"Several campus members have contacted me voicing their thoughtful opinions on a possible 'flagging' to be held in my honor later this fall by a fringe political group," Glenn McConnell said in a statement. "This is an 'honor' I do not welcome and one that I denounce wholeheartedly."

The flagging -- which involves protesting in the form of holding up and mounting Confederate flags -- was announced in July.

When the group announced its “Flagging of the College of Charleston” event, it called out McConnell by name. He previously owned a Confederate memorabilia store, and has defended Confederate monuments, and his selection for president was opposed by the NAACP for his history of revering Confederate history. At the time, McConnell said he should be judged by his merits, which included supporting historically black colleges.

The flagging issue comes as Confederate monuments -- on campuses and off -- are under increased scrutiny after white supremacists rallied in the support of one in Charlottesville, Va., an event that included a protester driving his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman.