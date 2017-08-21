Title

Details on Motive of Alleged Murder by Professor

By

Scott Jaschik
August 21, 2017
Prosecutors on Sunday revealed for the first time details of the murder a Northwestern University professor (since fired) and a University of Oxford employee are alleged to have committed last month, The Chicago Tribune reported. The two men lured another man -- the boyfriend of the Northwestern professor -- to an apartment where they stabbed him repeatedly. The two men charged with the crime had been emailing for months, and had developed an elaborate fantasy in which they would kill someone, and then kill each other simultaneously, authorities said. Both men have confessed to authorities. But a lawyer for Wyndham Lathem, now the former Northwestern professor, appealed to people to hold off on judging his client, who he said had "led a life of outstanding, unblemished citizenship."

