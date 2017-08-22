Campus Photos (and a Video) From Eclipse 2017

Here are a few scenes from the great solar eclipse of 2017, from colleges' social media feeds.

Reed College boasted of fashionable, college-themed eclipse glasses.

Eclipse watchers were intent on the experience at Spelman College (left) and LaGuardia Community College (right).

At the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, some took the DIY approach to eclipse gear.

These two observers at Virginia Tech decided the best view was from the ground.