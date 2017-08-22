Title

Native American Tribe Occupies Brown U Land

Scott Jaschik
August 22, 2017
Dozens of members of the Pokanoket Nation on Sunday set up an encampment on land owned by Brown University in Bristol, R.I., away from the main Brown campus in Providence. The tribe's leaders say the land was taken from the Pokanoket hundreds of years ago. Brown maintains that it purchased the land legally, starting in the 1950s, and that the university is the clear legal owner. The university's Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology’s Collections Research Center, which holds more than one million ethnographic objects, archaeological specimens and images, is housed on the land.

