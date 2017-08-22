U Houston Will Give New Name to Calhoun Lofts

The University of Houston announced Monday that it will rename the Calhoun Lofts, a dormitory for upperclassmen, The Houston Chronicle reported. The name was never an explicit honor for the pre-Civil War Senate champion of slavery, but rather came from the name of a local street. John C. Calhoun was among the more influential senators of his era in promoting the view that black people were inferior, and that slavery was appropriate.

A university statement said: "While the residence hall was not named in recognition of John C. Calhoun, in the wake of recent events, and out of sensitivity to our diverse student community the university has decided to change the name to University Lofts."