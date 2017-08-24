Title

Shakespeare or Shakespear?

By

Scott Jaschik
August 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Southern California recently unveiled a statue (a small part of a $700 million project to create a set of new facilities) with a quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet. On the statue, the quote was attributed to Shakespear, not Shakespeare. A student group at the University of California, Los Angeles, found this amusing and couldn't help but to take a jab at UCLA's rival:

But as The Los Angeles Times reported, Southern California insists this is no error. "To E, or not to E, that is the question,” said a statement from the university. “Over the centuries his surname has been spelled 20 different ways. USC chose an older spelling because of the ancient feel of the statue, even though it is not the most common form."

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Disappearing Jew
Some Good People
The Mind-Set List, Faculty Edition

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Service, Summer, Sex, and Shoestrings
The Modern Experience of Computer Death
Educational Malpractice
Translating Your Materials for International Recruitment
Done with Summer
Answering Rose George's Audiobook Question

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top