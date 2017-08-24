Shakespeare or Shakespear?

The University of Southern California recently unveiled a statue (a small part of a $700 million project to create a set of new facilities) with a quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet. On the statue, the quote was attributed to Shakespear, not Shakespeare. A student group at the University of California, Los Angeles, found this amusing and couldn't help but to take a jab at UCLA's rival:

USC. The only place in America that can unveil a statue as the centerpiece of a $700 million project and manage to misspell Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/FGsJUyF3Di — The Den (@uclatheden) August 21, 2017

But as The Los Angeles Times reported, Southern California insists this is no error. "To E, or not to E, that is the question,” said a statement from the university. “Over the centuries his surname has been spelled 20 different ways. USC chose an older spelling because of the ancient feel of the statue, even though it is not the most common form."