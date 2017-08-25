Title

Sudden Presidential Departure at College of Idaho

By

Scott Jaschik
August 25, 2017

 
 

The College of Idaho on Thursday announced that Charlotte Borst, president for the last two years, is leaving the position, The Idaho Statesman reported. The only reason offered for the change at the private, liberal arts college was that Borst plans "to pursue other opportunities." Prior to coming to Idaho, Borst was vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Whittier College.

