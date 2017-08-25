search
Title
Sudden Presidential Departure at College of Idaho
August 25, 2017
The College of Idaho on Thursday announced that Charlotte Borst, president for the last two years, is leaving the position, The Idaho Statesman reported. The only reason offered for the change at the private, liberal arts college was that Borst plans "to pursue other opportunities." Prior to coming to Idaho, Borst was vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Whittier College.
