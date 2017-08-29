Title

Chinese Universities Seek Tighter Control of Faculty

Elizabeth Redden
August 29, 2017
Chinese universities are tightening their ideological control of faculty members’ views, with seven top-tier universities having established “teachers’ affairs departments” to oversee the ideological and political views of professors, the South China Morning Post reported. The establishment of the departments comes amid a broader push by the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping to strengthen the party’s ideological hold on university campuses.

