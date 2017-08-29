Report: Boosting Quality More Effective Than Tuition Cuts

A newly released paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research finds that spending on improved educational quality is more effective for degree attainment than using the same funds to cut the cost of tuition.

The paper, by Harvard education professor David Deming and University of California-Berkeley economist Christopher Walters, seeks to determine what is the most effective use of public subsidies to help more students graduate college. The authors found that price changes, while saving money for students and their families, had almost no effect on degree attainment. But spending on smaller class sizes and academic support like tutoring did more to get students across the finish line and graduate.