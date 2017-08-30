Title

Professors Urge Students: 'Think for Yourself'

By

Scott Jaschik
August 30, 2017
Comments
 
 

Fifteen professors -- from Harvard, Princeton and Yale Universities -- have issued an open letter to new college students, urging them to keep open minds and to be unafraid of challenging conventional wisdom on campus. The professors write that their advice can be summarized by the words "think for yourself."

The letter says in part: "In today’s climate, it’s all-too-easy to allow your views and outlook to be shaped by dominant opinion on your campus or in the broader academic culture. The danger any student -- or faculty member -- faces today is falling into the vice of conformism, yielding to groupthink. At many colleges and universities what John Stuart Mill called “the tyranny of public opinion” does more than merely discourage students from dissenting from prevailing views on moral, political, and other types of questions. It leads them to suppose that dominant views are so obviously correct that only a bigot or a crank could question them. Since no one wants to be, or be thought of as, a bigot or a crank, the easy, lazy way to proceed is simply by falling into line with campus orthodoxies."

The full letter and the list of signatories may be found here.

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Newsworthy?
Earning a Degree to Go to Camp
Design Learning Outcomes
to Change the World

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

No Soup For You!
Don't Let a Crisis Become Your Legacy
3 Counterintuitive Higher Ed Lessons From the NYPD Replacing 36,000 Smartphones
What's New and Where It Fits
In Defense of Millennials
5 Sweeping Student Tech Generalizations From a Sample Size of 2

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top