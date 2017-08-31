Title

Petition Urges Indiana U to Remove Mural Panel About Klan

Scott Jaschik
August 31, 2017
A petition is urging Indiana University to take down one of the 22 panels of a Thomas Hart Benton mural -- a panel that portrays a Ku Klux Klan rally, The Indianapolis Star reported. University officials note that the panel does not glorify the KKK, and that it represents a period of Indiana history when the Klan was active. But students behind the petition say that the image should not be prominent and something people regularly see without being prepared to do so.

