White Supremacist Vows to Show Up at Florida

Richard Spencer, the white supremacist leader whom the University of Florida said could not reserve a room to speak on campus, is vowing to show up anyway, and is seeking legal help to do so, The Gainesville Sun reported. Local police forces at this point are assuming he will show up on campus September 12.

Kent Fuchs, president of the university, sent an email Wednesday night to students and faculty members about the situation. He has said repeatedly that while he condemns Spencer's views, he is blocking Spencer from speaking on campus due to safety concerns, not those views. "We are prepared to vigorously defend our decision. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority," Fuchs wrote.

Fuchs added that, contrary to some reports, the university never signed a contract to permit Spencer to speak on campus.