Academic Minute: Anumeric Societies
September 1, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Caleb Everett, anthropological linguistics professor at the University of Miami, discusses how some primitive societies live without numbers and how we use numbers to make our lives easier. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
