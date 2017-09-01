Deep Springs Board Votes to Admit Women

The board of Deep Springs College voted Thursday to admit women to the all-male college, starting with the class that will enter the college in the fall of 2018. The board took a similar vote in 2011, but in the years since it has been fighting off litigation from some alumni opposed to coeducation. In June, when the California Supreme Court rejected the latest appeal, the road to coeducation was cleared. Students and faculty members have been pushing the college for years to admit women.

Deep Springs, in the high desert of California, offers two years of instruction, with full scholarships, and has an enrollment of 26. Many of its graduates go on to some of the most competitive colleges in the country. The students govern many functions of the college, including its working ranch.