Study: Success of a Coach Not Determined by Gender

Female coaches achieve just as much as their male counterparts but are often disadvantaged in negotiating salary and bonuses, according to the results of a new study.

Lindsey Darvin, a doctoral candidate at the University of Florida, and other researchers studied the performance of thousands of women in both the Women's National Basketball Association and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Both male and female head coaches were equally successful in developing their players’ talents, the study found, which was published in Sex Roles, a Springer journal. The gender of the coach had no part in determining a player’s success -- rather it was the number of games the athlete played.

“The results of this study challenge the gender stereotypes associated with leadership ability through an objective measure of followers’ [individual players’] performance and suggest that both men and women are achieving similar levels of success as head coaches,” Darvin said in a statement. “These results may also contest the gendered nature of the industry because they suggest that men are not outperforming women in one of sport’s more visible leadership positions -- the head coach.”