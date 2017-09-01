Title

Study: Success of a Coach Not Determined by Gender

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
September 1, 2017
Comments
 
 

Female coaches achieve just as much as their male counterparts but are often disadvantaged in negotiating salary and bonuses, according to the results of a new study.

Lindsey Darvin, a doctoral candidate at the University of Florida, and other researchers studied the performance of thousands of women in both the Women's National Basketball Association and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Both male and female head coaches were equally successful in developing their players’ talents, the study found, which was published in Sex Roles, a Springer journal. The gender of the coach had no part in determining a player’s success -- rather it was the number of games the athlete played.

“The results of this study challenge the gender stereotypes associated with leadership ability through an objective measure of followers’ [individual players’] performance and suggest that both men and women are achieving similar levels of success as head coaches,” Darvin said in a statement. “These results may also contest the gendered nature of the industry because they suggest that men are not outperforming women in one of sport’s more visible leadership positions -- the head coach.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How Higher Education Can Restore Public Trust
Inequality and ‘The Once and Future Liberal’
Newsworthy?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Nametag Season
Playing Devil's Advocate to Worries on Amazon's Digital Book Monopoly
May's Lies Will Not Win the Day Because #WeAreInternational
A Necessary Footnote
Reimagining Higher Education from the Inside Out
Conversations About Failure

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top