UVA Minority Groups Demand Changes

The University of Virginia’s Black Student Alliance and other student groups representing the campus’s minority populations have drafted 10 demands for the administration there, among them that Confederate symbols should be removed from the grounds and that the institution should enroll more black students.

The list comes following the deadly unrest last month in Charlottesville, Va., that drew white supremacists from across the country to march both on the UVA campus and in the city.

The Black Student Alliance published a statement to Facebook earlier this month after the protests, announcing multiple events to help “heal” the campus.

“We are students of color; we are exhausted. We want to know when the University of Virginia will stop asking us to renew our patience, stop asking us to tolerate intolerance and stop allowing this horrific history of hatred to carry on. When will we have the opportunity to just be students here, unencumbered by an atmosphere of unwelcome?” the statement said.

Groups representing Latino students, queer students, Asian students and the university’s student council all signed on in support of the demands.

A university spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the requests, which are as follows: