Academic Minute: The Robots Are Coming

By

Doug Lederman
September 5, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Jobs Week: Kevin LaGrandeur, professor in the department of English at New York Institute of Technology, explains why artificial intelligence is the biggest job killer in our society. And if you missed yesterday's episode, Sarah Moore, professor and chair of the psychology department at the University of Puget Sound, explores stereotypes about millennials. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

